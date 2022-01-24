South Africa: Gauteng NGOs Taking On Mental Healthcare Users Were Overcrowded, Inquest Told

analysis

On Friday, former deputy director of the Gauteng Department of Health Mental Health Directorate, Hendricka Jacobus, was examined by advocate Rendani Munzhelele, legal counsel for Daphne Ndhlovu, who was a social worker at Cullinan Care & Rehabilitation Centre during the Life Esidimeni marathon project that resulted in the deaths of 144 mental healthcare users.

Speaking about Siyabandinga (one of the NGOs where Esidimeni patients ended up) and whether it was licensed and had experienced overcrowding, Hendricka Jacobus said she had not compiled a licence for the NGO because at the time she had been inspecting NGOs, as far as she knew Siyabandinga had not been in existence.

Jacobus said that she had come to know about Siyabandinga only when she was sent there at a later stage to investigate seven deaths, and had no knowledge of its patient capacity. Jacobus contended that she could therefore not testify on whether there was overcrowding at the NGO.

Advocate Amanda Gxogxa, legal counsel for former Gauteng department of health nurse Rochelle Gordon, put it to Jacobus that her client had accompanied Jacobus on an inspection of NGOs in Tshwane. Gordon would testify that the NGOs had not been ready to admit patients because...