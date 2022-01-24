South Africa: United Rugby Championship the Key to Springbok Development Puzzle in 2022

24 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jon Cardinelli

Nienaber and Erasmus will not have overseas stars for finale against England.

Rassie Erasmus returned to work this past week after serving a 60-day ban for criticising referees in the 2021 series between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions.

Although Erasmus remains banned from travelling to Test matches until 30 September, he is free to resume his duties as director of rugby and to assist national coach Jacques Nienaber with plans for a 2022 season that will lay the platform for the 2023 World Cup campaign.

Since Erasmus and Nienaber returned to South Africa in 2018, they have made it clear that this Bok side has three priorities: results, transformation and squad development.

Though results and the rate of transformation will remain important measurements of progress in 2022, development with a view to the final Test of the season against England - and subsequently the 2023 World Cup tournament in France - will be paramount.

Champs still have something to prove

2021 was a landmark year for South African rugby. Nienaber's team became the first southern hemisphere side to win a series against the Lions since 2009. They followed up a rare away win against the All Blacks...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

