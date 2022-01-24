Tunisia: Online Consultation Cannot Replace Dialogue Involving Political, Social Forces (Civil Society)

Tunis/Tunisia — There are real fears over freedoms, a number of civil society organisations (CSOs) said in a joint statement.

Thirty-two civil society organisations met on January 8, 13 and 19 as part of the Observatory for the Defence of the Right to Difference.

The meetings were designed to coordinate stances on the process put forward on December 13 by President of the Republic Kais Saied.

The online public consultation can by no means replace a dialogue that involves all political and social forces, reads a joint statement.

The online consultation cannot reflect a wide spectrum of positions and formulate the aspirations of Tunisians as it fails to take into account the digital divide and protect personal data (if the need arises to have an application filed by someone else).

The online consultation does not guarantee data cannot be used later and does not give access to people with disabilities and those illiterate.

In its current form, the consultation seems to serve as a pretext to advance the process to pre-defined guidelines, representatives of the participating civil society organisations said.

Likewise, the economic and social issues are not the centrepiece in spite of their strategic importance

Notwithstanding the nature of the political system, participants said, guarantees need to be made available, mainly the balance between powers, the separation of powers, the establishment of the constitutional court and independent constitutional bodies, in addition to decentralisation.

There is also need to protect collective and individual freedoms, mainly freedom of press and assembly, and increase the participation of youth in public life.