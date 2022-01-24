South Africa: SANDF Investigates Fire At Waterkloof Air Force Base

analysis

The South African National Defence Force is investigating the cause of a fire at Tshwane's Waterkloof Air Force Base fuel depot. It was contained within an hour -- no one was harmed.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is investigating the cause of a blaze at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane that caused huge plumes of smoke. The fire broke out at the fuel depot at about 7pm on Sunday.

Spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa told eNCA that firefighters based at Waterkloof put out the fire within an hour. He said no one was harmed.

"Everything is under control. There's no reason to be concerned or worried about anything," Mahapa told the broadcaster while speaking from the scene.

Another SANDF spokesperson, Brigadier Mongwezi Kweta, told News24: "I can confirm that it started at the bulk fuel tanks where we store fuel. There is no clarity how the fire started and there is no indication on whether it came from underground or on the surface. Investigations continue to establish further details."

Waterkloof Air Force Base, which is not a National Key Point but falls under the Defence Act and associated regulations, is well known since a plane of guests...