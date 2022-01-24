South Africa: Please, Helen Zille, Stop the 'Worse-Than-Apartheid' Cadre-Deployment Dog-Whistle Tactic

23 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Matthew Blackman

Dr Matthew Blackman is co-author of 'Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa', and 'Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa' (both Penguin Random House). He has written as a journalist on corruption, as well as on art, literature and history. He has a PhD from the University of East Anglia. He lives in Cape Town with a dog of nameless breed.

Are Helen Zille's comparisons of the ANC to apartheid's 'cadre deployment' valid? Or is she simply comparing apples with oranges? More importantly, did the apartheid government actually do what she claims? And why does she seemingly ignore more obvious and less offensive comparisons? Are her comments an honest appraisal or a right-wing dog whistle?

One is always told one should never, never, never, compare anybody to Hitler. He is beyond the pale, too evil and too often the person most people latch on to while trying to prove some badly constructed analogy. To a large extent, this is of course true. And if Helen Zille would only take this advice about comparing things to apartheid and colonialism, the DA might attract some more voters. You can at least put me in this camp.

Of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X