Namibia Utilises Entire 2021 Norwegian Beef Quota

NAMIBIA has managed to utilise its entire Norwegian beef quota under the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu).

According to the Meat Board of Namibia, beef exporters were still able to make full use of Namibia's 50% share (1 600 tonnes) of the available Sacu Norwegian beef quota of 3 200 tonnes for 2021.

"This is despite a significant decrease in beef marketing numbers during 2021, compared to 2020," the Meat Board said in a statement last week.

Seeing that the quota was allocated jointly by Norway to Namibia and Botswana, and that Botswana could not utilise their 50% share of the 3 200 tonnes, Namibia was also able to supplement that deficit of approximately 700 tonnes.

"The Norwegian market is an extremely lucrative market for Namibia," the statement read.

ANIMAL HEALTH DECLARATIONS

The Meat Board has further reminded producers that the animal health declaration of the Directorate of Veterinary Services must be completed twice a year, and submitted to the relevant state veterinary offices.

The first period is from January to June.

The animal health declaration is a self-declaration, and submission takes place in terms of the Animal Health Act.

The animal health declaration can also be completed online at NamLits.

"Producers who have not yet submitted their forms for this period are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to prevent the movement of animals from the farm from being restricted," the statement read.

FEE INCREASES

The board has adjusted its fees from 1 January with the official inflation rate.

This is to cover the cost of administering stockbrand registrations.

The registration of a stockbrand now stands at N$152, the transfer of a stockbrand at N$55, and the issuing of a duplicate certificate of a stockbrand costs N$96.

"The Meat Board performs the administration of stockbrands on behalf of the registrar of stockbrands, who is also the director of veterinary services, on a cost-recovery basis," the statement said.