South Africa: The Finance Ghost - Distell Shareholders Have Some Reading to Do and Woolworths Feels Pricing Pressure

analysis

Distell shareholders have some reading to do, as they could choose to accept the cash (R180 per share in total) or roll into one or both of the unlisted companies alongside Remgro.

Capevin is the other company name you need to remember. It will house the Scotch whisky business and the cash cow that is Gordon's Gin.

Distell shareholders have some reading to do, as they could choose to accept the cash (R180 per share in total) or roll into one or both of the unlisted companies alongside Remgro. There are several interesting permutations that were being considered by the professional investment community in the past week.

Stor-Age: slow and steady is winning the race

JSE-listed real estate investment trust (REIT) Stor-Age has differentiated itself in the market and that approach has paid off. As the only self-storage REIT on the local market, it has a reputation for being a solid performer and a defensive stock.

It was the baby thrown out with the REIT bathwater during the Covid sell-off in 2020. In a classic risk-off trade, a self-storage business was sold by the market just because malls were empty. It didn't make any sense, which created a juicy opportunity...