South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Mental Health Is Still the 'Stepchild' of Health and Remains Underfunded, Underresourced

23 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christine Nxumalo

This road was unexpected, hard and emotionally draining. Sometimes, I did not know whether I was coming or going. What made it hard was watching my niece come to terms with her mom never being able to live with us again... and it is not going to get better.

Thus began our road in the space of mental health.

It started with my sister getting lost in Kimberley for about three days. We were running back and forth to clinics and hospitals before she was eventually admitted to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Her stay should have lasted a maximum of three days, but instead ended up being three months. The doctors struggled to diagnose her because she presented unusually rare symptoms. This resulted in test after test being conducted and an international research team being invited to observe her because they were doing research on dementia and Alzheimer's.

We were then called in and counselled about her diagnosis and were told that the best situation was for her to be admitted to the Randfontein Life Esidimeni. When we asked if we could not take her home and care for her, the doctors advised us against it and insisted on Randfontein Life...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X