South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Mental Health Is Still the 'Stepchild' of Health and Remains Underfunded, Underresourced

This road was unexpected, hard and emotionally draining. Sometimes, I did not know whether I was coming or going. What made it hard was watching my niece come to terms with her mom never being able to live with us again... and it is not going to get better.

Thus began our road in the space of mental health.

It started with my sister getting lost in Kimberley for about three days. We were running back and forth to clinics and hospitals before she was eventually admitted to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Her stay should have lasted a maximum of three days, but instead ended up being three months. The doctors struggled to diagnose her because she presented unusually rare symptoms. This resulted in test after test being conducted and an international research team being invited to observe her because they were doing research on dementia and Alzheimer's.

We were then called in and counselled about her diagnosis and were told that the best situation was for her to be admitted to the Randfontein Life Esidimeni. When we asked if we could not take her home and care for her, the doctors advised us against it and insisted on Randfontein Life...