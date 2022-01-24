South Africa: 'Black Lion' Is an Inspirational Walk On the Wild Side

23 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

South African wilderness guide Sicelo Mbatha believes that journeys into the wild should be a healing and spiritual experience. In Black Lion: Alive in the Wilderness - co-authored with Bridget Pitt - he traces his own path into the wild. As a black trail guide and author, he brings an important perspective to African conservation that is missing from most accounts of this nature.

This lyrical and heartfelt book helps to fill a yawning gap in African natural history prose. The overwhelming majority of such books have been written by white authors, underscoring a wide cultural divide.

I have written before that while much of this literature is excellent and informative, a lot of it also romanticises African wildlife, perpetuating misleading Disney stereotypes about the continent's fauna. Some of it has also been downright racist, playing into Tarzan-like images of Africa and relegating Africans to dispensable "stand-ins" on the set, or objects of pity.

