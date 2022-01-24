Liberia Cocoa Corporation Rejects LACC, Senate Committee's Claim of Corruption

24 January 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia Cocoa Corporation has debunked claims of corruption allegedly levied by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Fishery and Forestry, saying it is prepared and ready to disprove their allegations.

Through a release dated 21 January 2022, the Cocoa Corporation's Management noted that it is deeply troubled that the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Fishery and Forestry and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission would publish reports that contain not only gross misrepresentations of facts but outright lies against Liberia Cocoa Corporation and its CEO, Momolu Tolbert.

The Liberia Cocoa Corporation said it is prepared to disprove each brazen lie presented by both the Senate Committee and the LACC with documentary and photographic evidence.

It however challenged the LACC to make available to the management of the Corporation or to publish for the public the "alleged contract" for US$1.4 million that was "allegedly" and "unilaterally" awarded to Mr. Momolu Tolbert by Madam Jeanine M. Cooper, Minister of Agriculture.

Furthermore, the management of Cocoa Corporation said it wants the Senate Committee to make available or publish for the public all documents and or reports that support the Senate Committee's claim that Mr. Tolbert brought into the country "all dead cocoa seeds that were not F1 Hybrid Cocoa Seeds."

The Cocoa Corporation said it is confident that it will be fully vindicated from the shameless and politically motivated lies that the Senate Committee and the LACC have falsely presented to the public as "truth."https://thenewdawnliberia.com/agriculture-boss-faces-corruption-probe/

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X