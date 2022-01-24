Rwanda: FIFA Bans Mukura From Recruitment

24 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

World football governing body FIFA has sanctioned Mukura Victory as they cannot sign any player or coach until they pay French-born Algerian tactician Djilali Bahloul.

Bahloul was appointed as head coach of the Huye based club in October 2020 but was later fired but he was never compensated as his contract stipulated.

The Algerian gaffer claims he was dismissed unfairly and dragged Mukura Victory to FIFA. A notice was sent to them to clear the debt but they failed to do so and now a ban has been imposed on them.

The ban which was issued on Saturday, January 22, 2022 is a first precautionary measure for Mukura Victory Sport and if they still fail to pay Bahloul, they could be demoted to the second division league.

