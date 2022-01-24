Liberia: MRU Saddened By Deaths At Crusade Stampede

The Mano River Union says it is deeply saddened and shocked over the news of a stampede that occurred on Wednesday, 19th January 2022, following a crusade in New Kru town which reportedly resulted in the death of at least 30 people and left many more in critical conditions.

"This sad event has plunged the government and people of the Republic of Liberia into national grief and mourning", the MRU expresses in a statement released here.

The Mano River Union secretariat expressed profound condolences, solidarity and sympathy to the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia at this time of national disaster and pain, and wishes the affected families the necessary courage and fortitude in this difficult time of adversity.

The subregional bloc that unites Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast further expresses sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and sees this, above all, as a serious national crisis that calls for solidarity especially, to those families that are in distress.

The MRU commends the response efforts of all stakeholders including the health workers as well as the Liberia National Red Cross for their prompt and coordinated support provided to the Government of the Republic of Liberia.

It commends President George M. Weah for declaring three days of national mourning with the national ensign being ordered flown at half-mast as a sign of deep respect to the deceased persons.

The Mano River Union Secretariat encourages all Liberians to continue to pray for God's intervention and patience as the government carries on with its investigation on the cause of the stampede, and modalities to put in place to avert future occurrence of such disaster.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/weah-declares-3-day-of-national-mourning/ Press Release