Liberia: Human Rights Commission Commits to Probe Deaths At Crusade

The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) says it will collaborate with the Liberia National Police (LNP) to investigate the root cause of the tragedy that led to the death of citizens and residents attending a crusade last week.

"The Commission will collaborate with the Police to conduct an independent investigation to find the root cause of the tragedy that led to the death of our citizens and residents," the commission said in a release issued Friday, 21 January 2022.

Liberian health authorities have confirmed the deaths of at least 29 persons following a stampede that occurred at an overcrowded crusade when Christian worshipers were reportedly invaded by drug abusers or street gangs armed with deadly instruments intended to incite fear, wage terror and steal from people.

The three-day night-time crusade was organized at the D. Twe Memorial High School soccer pitch in New Kru Town on Bushrod Island by the Word of Life Outreach Ministry senior pastor Apostle Abraham Kromah, popularly known as "More Grace."

The incident is reported to have occurred during an open-air church service in the area Wednesday night, 19 January 2022.

Hundreds of Christian worshipers converged at the soccer - pitch for the three-day crusade in Montserrado County District number 16.

A moment after the service climaxed during the night, the drug abusers who are known among Liberians as zogoes or disadvantaged youths, attacked worshipers attending the service with machetes, knives and other deadly weapons and made away with the loot.

Ghettos, cemeteries and other abandoned structures are some of the places drug addicts shelter in and outside of Monrovia.

In its release, the INCHR says it is saddened by the events of 19 January at the D. Tweh Memorial High School Campus in New Kru Town, in which 29 persons lost their lives while more than 26 persons sustained injuries.

"The Commission wishes to express its condolences to the bereaved family of the victims and urge them to take solace in these difficult times," the commission said.

The Commission believes that the 19 January events should be a wake-up call to all Liberians including religious institutions and the Government to set into motion appropriate means to avert the occurrence of this gruesome development that caused the lives of vulnerable persons, including pregnant women and children.

The Commission avails itself of any modalities that regulate and ensure that ceremonies of these natures are properly given serious consideration through appropriate protocols that guarantee the right to religion but most importantly the safety and well-being of citizens and residents.

The Commission added that it believes that developments of these natures require the full support of the Government and the Church for the victims' family through reasonable compensation leading to their burial.

It also commended the Government of Liberia for taking bold steps by launching an investigation into the situation.

The Commission avers that the right to life is a supreme right without which other rights cannot be exercised including the right to religion and conscience.