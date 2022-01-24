Namibia: Suspected Avian Flu Wipes Out Over 200 Birds Along the Namibian Coast

Over two hundred wild birds along the coast in Walvis Bay were found dead as a result of a suspected Avian Influenza outbreak, an official said last week Friday.

Directorate of Veterinary Services (DYS) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) in a statement said, the DYS Walvis Bay received a report about a number of dead wild birds specifically Cape Cormorants and Pelicans on Bird Island and in areas around the Salt Company.

"Live sick birds were also observed showing clinical signs such as tremors/shivering, staggering movements and swollen heads. Some sick birds showed signs of tameness and reluctance to flee from humans," MAWRL Chief Veterinarian Officer, Dr Albertina Shilongo said.

According to Shilongo, samples were collected and sent to Namibia's Central Veterinary Laboratory for confirmation and the results are pending. The source of the infection is suspected to be due to the wild migratory birds.

Shilongo in the meantime said the public is cautioned not to handle the sick birds and birds that are found dead nor consume their products and movement of live birds (domestic and wild birds) from coastal areas of the Erongo region is prohibited with immediate effect.