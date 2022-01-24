Namibia: Erasmus Nominated for Espncricinfo Awards

24 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NAMIBIAN cricket captain Gerhard Erasmus has been announced as one of five nominees for ESPNcricinfo's 2021 Captain of the Year award.

Under Erasmus' leadership, Namibia won nine of 14 T20 internationals they played last year, the highlight being their qualification into the Super 12s in their first World Cup appearance.

Namibia suffered a drubbing at the hands of Sri Lanka in their opener, but they stormed back with successive wins against the Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland.

Erasmus broke his finger during the warm-up matches, but he soldiered on, with Namibia's assistant coach Albie Morkel revealing he headed straight to the operation theatre after the T20 World Cup.

Under the circumstances, Erasmus' unbeaten 53 against Ireland turned out to be an even more significant contribution to Namibia's inaugural World Cup run.

The other nominees are New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, India captain Virat Kohli, Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch, and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

