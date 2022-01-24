Namibia: Police Seize N$30 000 Worth of Counterfeit Money

Police seize N$30 000 worth of counterfeit money

News - National | 2022-01-24

by Ester Mbathera

FOUR men and a woman were arrested at Usakos after being found in possession of counterfeit money valued at N$30 600.

One suspect was released during police investigations.

The remaining suspects are believed to be from Windhoek, Usakos and Karibib.

They were arrested on Sunday at around 18h30 at Big Brother Guesthouse after receiving at tip off, and were found with 33 N$200 counterfeit notes as well as some blank USD notes.

The suspects were charged under the Crime Prevention of Counterfeiting Currency Act 16 of 1965 read with Act 08/1990.

Erongo community affairs unit commander, inspector Ileni Shapumba confirmed the arrest of the five people.

"The strong belief is that that is not all the money. They were going to have more money.

"It seems the counterfeit money is again in circulation and that follows the arrest that we made in Usakos," he said.

Shapumba warned members of the public, especially taxi drivers, home tuck shop and shebeen operators to be vigilant, especially at night when the exchange of counterfeit money is likely to happen.

The four suspects will appear in the Usakos Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.