Kenya: Astrazeneca, Safaricom, Absa Listed As Top Employers in Kenya

Nairobi — AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company has been named the top employer in Kenya under the pharmaceuticals category by the Top Employers institute alongside Novartis, a world leader in the research and development of products.

The firm which is certified in fourteen countries is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company whose prominence rose with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It ranked top alongside Absa Bank Kenya, British American Tobacco, Huawei Technologies Kenya which featured in the banking, consumer good and services, and engineering, IT, Telecommunications categories respectively.

Under food and beverages and transport, and logistics, nestle Kenya Limited and DHL Kenya were named top

Biomerieux Kenya Limited and Becton Dickinson East Africa were ranked top in the healthcare sector while Pernod Ricard Kenya and Unilver topped under consumer goods and services.

Commenting on the recognition, Absa Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori said, "This achievement places Absa Kenya amongst a prestigious group of companies that are globally recognized for excellence in supporting employee growth and innovation.

BAT Kenya Managing Director Crispin Achola, added that the certification recognises the firm's inclusive, engaging culture and innovative working environment.

"We are honored to receive the Top Employer certification for the fifth consecutive year Guided by our Ethos we are continually striving to maintain a workplace where employees feel well-supported, even through the ongoing trying times," Achola said.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute certification is based on an extensive review of employer practices across six human resource domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion, and more.