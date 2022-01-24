Gambia: Commonwealth Sg Pledges Full Support to Gambia

24 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 21 st January 2022: President Adama Barrow today received the Commonwealth Secretary-General Honourable Patricia Scotland at the State House in Banjul.

Hon. Scotland is in Banjul as head of the Commonwealth delegation to President Barrow's second inauguration ceremony held on January 19th.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General pledged her Secretariat's full support to The Gambia. She made the remarks following her audience with President Barrow. Honourable Scotland applauded the conduct of the presidential election which she referred to as free and fair. She commended President Barrow's inaugural speech for being inclusive of all Gambians. She also praised Gambia's reengagement with the Commonwealth as a positive move that will benefit the country and its people in many ways.

In another development, Emperor Naruhito of Japan is amongst the latest world leaders to extend a message of well wishes and happiness for H.E President Barrow and the prosperity of the people of the Gambia.

The Japanese Prime Minister His Excellency Kishida Fumio also congratulated President Barrow for his reelection.

Also, President Barrow received another message of best wishes from His Excellency, Alassane Ouattara President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Point mourns demise of staff's wife

Gambia pupils face learning losses over teacher absenteeism

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X