Gambia: Commonwealth Sg Pledges Full Support to Gambia

State House, Banjul, 21 st January 2022: President Adama Barrow today received the Commonwealth Secretary-General Honourable Patricia Scotland at the State House in Banjul.

Hon. Scotland is in Banjul as head of the Commonwealth delegation to President Barrow's second inauguration ceremony held on January 19th.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General pledged her Secretariat's full support to The Gambia. She made the remarks following her audience with President Barrow. Honourable Scotland applauded the conduct of the presidential election which she referred to as free and fair. She commended President Barrow's inaugural speech for being inclusive of all Gambians. She also praised Gambia's reengagement with the Commonwealth as a positive move that will benefit the country and its people in many ways.

In another development, Emperor Naruhito of Japan is amongst the latest world leaders to extend a message of well wishes and happiness for H.E President Barrow and the prosperity of the people of the Gambia.

The Japanese Prime Minister His Excellency Kishida Fumio also congratulated President Barrow for his reelection.

Also, President Barrow received another message of best wishes from His Excellency, Alassane Ouattara President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Point mourns demise of staff's wife

Gambia pupils face learning losses over teacher absenteeism