Gambia Beach Volleyball Team Rank Number One in Africa

24 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Muhammed L. Saidykhan

The Gambia male beach volleyball pair of Sainey Jawo/Mbye Babou Jarra and Amadou Jarju/Jahara Koita has rack up points to move among top ranked teams in Africa.

Qatar based Sainey Jawo and Mbye Babou Jarra are ranked number 74 in the world with 870 points, and this have place them number one top team in Africa.

Amadou Jarju and Jahara Koita are ranked 127 with 520 points globally which have put them number two in Africa.

"This is a great achievement and we are so proud to see The Gambia getting to the echelon of volleyball in the world," said Gambia Volleyball Federation (GVBF) president, Bai Dodou Jallow.

"I am not surprised. We have work hard for this and we had put a lot of efforts to see this day and we are all rejoicing," added Jallow.

The Gambia beach volleyball teams are the champions of African Games and bronze medalist of CAVB continental cup finals.

African Cup of Nations Fixtures for Today

Gambia to play Chad in Ivory Coast Afcon preliminary rounds

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X