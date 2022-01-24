Gambia Beach Volleyball Team Rank Number One in Africa

The Gambia male beach volleyball pair of Sainey Jawo/Mbye Babou Jarra and Amadou Jarju/Jahara Koita has rack up points to move among top ranked teams in Africa.

Qatar based Sainey Jawo and Mbye Babou Jarra are ranked number 74 in the world with 870 points, and this have place them number one top team in Africa.

Amadou Jarju and Jahara Koita are ranked 127 with 520 points globally which have put them number two in Africa.

"This is a great achievement and we are so proud to see The Gambia getting to the echelon of volleyball in the world," said Gambia Volleyball Federation (GVBF) president, Bai Dodou Jallow.

"I am not surprised. We have work hard for this and we had put a lot of efforts to see this day and we are all rejoicing," added Jallow.

The Gambia beach volleyball teams are the champions of African Games and bronze medalist of CAVB continental cup finals.

