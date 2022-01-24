Gambia Plays Guinea in Afcon Round of 16 Today

24 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team will today, Monday square off Guinea Conakry in their round of 16 fixture of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at 4p.m.

The Scorpions finished second-spot in Group F of the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece with 7 points after beating Mauritania 1-0 in their opening group match and drew 1-1 with Mali in their second group clash before defeating Tunisia 1-0 in their third group match.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will contend to overcome Guinea Conakry to progress to the quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Guinea Conakry finished third-place in Group B of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta with 4 points after defeating Malawi 1-0 in their opening group game and drew goalless with Senegal in their second group match before losing to Zimbabwe 2-1 in their third group game.

The Slyli National will brawl to beat The Gambia to sail to the quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia drew 2-2 with Guinea Conakry in the second-leg clash of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers played in March 2007 in Conakry.

The Slyli National thumped the Scorpions 2-0 in the first-leg tie of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta qualifiers played in November 2006 in Banjul.

