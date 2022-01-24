Gambia to Play Chad in Ivory Coast Afcon Preliminary Rounds

24 January 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The Gambia will play Chad in the preliminary rounds for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifiers to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

The Scorpions of The Gambia will be hoping to continue their recent form in their ongoing first-ever Africa Cup of Nations appearance when they meet with Central African side Chad in what would be the start of a journey to their second Afcon tournament.

The aggregate winners of the preliminary rounds will join the 42 highest ranked teams for the group stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the preliminary round matches will take place in the international window of the 21-29 March this year with Chad hosting the first encountrer.

Tagged:
