Tanzania: Tcra Suspends Local Program for Three Months

24 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has suspended for three months the Efatha Ministry program aired on Star TV for breaching Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Contents) Regulations, 2020.

The Regulator also issued a stern warning against the media outlets and directed to apologize for three consecutive days to its viewers and the public starting from January 25 up to January 27 this year.

Reading the verdict in Dar es Salaam on Monday, Authority's Content Committee chairperson Hans Gunze said on December 26, 2021, the media outlet aired a live program by Pastor Josephat Mwingira which used abusive language against the highest authorities in the country.

"The program aired provided the public with misleading and unconfirmed information about the election and performance of government leaders this can create hatred between people and the government ," said Mr Gunze

The content committee also directs the media to ensure it carefully manages its live programs.

Equally, TCRA called upon all media outlets to adhere to their live programs in accordance with regulations.

"They can go on and appeal if they are not satisfied by the decision reached by the contents' committee, the appeal must be filed within 21 days from today," he added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X