Tanzania: Tcra Suspends Local Program for Three Months

Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has suspended for three months the Efatha Ministry program aired on Star TV for breaching Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Contents) Regulations, 2020.

The Regulator also issued a stern warning against the media outlets and directed to apologize for three consecutive days to its viewers and the public starting from January 25 up to January 27 this year.

Reading the verdict in Dar es Salaam on Monday, Authority's Content Committee chairperson Hans Gunze said on December 26, 2021, the media outlet aired a live program by Pastor Josephat Mwingira which used abusive language against the highest authorities in the country.

"The program aired provided the public with misleading and unconfirmed information about the election and performance of government leaders this can create hatred between people and the government ," said Mr Gunze

The content committee also directs the media to ensure it carefully manages its live programs.

Equally, TCRA called upon all media outlets to adhere to their live programs in accordance with regulations.

"They can go on and appeal if they are not satisfied by the decision reached by the contents' committee, the appeal must be filed within 21 days from today," he added.