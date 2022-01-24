Tanzania: Govt Pushes Medical Stores 500m Away From Hospitals

24 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Minister of Health, Ummy Mwalimu has ordered all pharmacies operating around hospitals to move away from the area and stay 500 meters away from hospitals.

She made the declaration on Monday during her visit to the Muhimbili National Hospital Dar es Salaam while commenting that the lack of medicines in pharmacies and its scarcity in hospitals is strange and not acceptable.

"I established this law before I left the ministry, so now; I am sending this message to all pharmacies that are 500 kilometers within hospitals, we are going to remove them," Minister of Health, Ummy Mwalimu stated.

