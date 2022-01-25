Cameroon: Afcon - Stampede At Cameroon-Comoros Game Leaves Several Dead

The Olembe stadium in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde on January 9, 2022.
24 January 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Large crowds were trying to get into the Olembe stadium in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde for the last-16 match. Local officials warn the death toll may rise.

In Cameroon, at least six people died in a stampede outside a stadium hosting an Africa Cup of Nations soccer game on Monday, according to the national broadcaster.

The crush took place as Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 in Yaounde. Dozens more were reported to have been injured and were taken to a nearby hospital.

African soccer authorities 'investigating' incident

African soccer's governing body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said that it was aware of an incident.

"CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee," it said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Spokesperson for the African Cup of Nations organizing committee, Abel Mbengue said: "There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident."

Local authorities have yet to provide further details on the incident.

More to follow...

(AP, Reuters)

