Rwanda's Central Bank Condoles With Uganda Over Mutebile's Death

The National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) has paid glowing tribute to the deceased governor of Uganda's central bank, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, who died at a Kenyan hospital on Sunday.

In a statement, BNR said "Governor Tumusiime-Mutebile will be dearly missed for his great contribution in fostering cooperation and integration among the Central Banks in the EAC region."

"But, most importantly, (he) will be remembered and celebrated for (presiding) over bold and transformative monetary policy reforms."

Both Rwanda and Uganda are members of the East African Community, a six-nation bloc that also counts Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan and Tanzania as members.

"His legacy will forever be cherished," the statement added.

The Board, Management and Staff of @CentralBankRw extend their deepest condolences to the @BOU_Official family, friends and all #Uganda-ns on the passing away of Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, Governor of @BOU_Official. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPGovernorMutebile pic.twitter.com/HCyzWkjVGe

-- CentralBankRw (@CentralBankRw) January 23, 2022

The Rwandan central bank authorities extended sympathies to Tumusiime-Mutebire's family and all Ugandans.

"The Board, Management and Staff of the National Bank of Rwanda extend their deepest condolences to the Bank of Uganda, family, friends and all Ugandans on the passing of Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile of the Bank of Uganda," BNR said in the statement, released on Sunday, January 23.

Tumusiime-Mutebile, who was due to turn 73 on January 23, served as the governor of the Bank of Uganda for nearly 20 years.

He was still serving in the same role when he died.

According to media reports, the veteran economist and banker, who first became governor of Bank of Uganda back in 2001, died at Kenya's Aga Khan Hospital where he had been admitted a few weeks ago after he reportedly collapsed at home due to complications related to diabetes.