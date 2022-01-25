Rwanda: Youth Urged on Nation-Building Ahead of Heroes Day Celebrations

As Rwanda prepares to celebrate the national Heroes Day, on February 1, young people have been urged to step up and walk in the footsteps of the country's past and present heroes.

The call was made by a senior official at the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour (Cheno) during an interview with The New Times.

"History is replete with examples of young Rwandans who rose to the challenge of liberation and nation-building," said Nicolas Rwaka, director for Research, Cheno, adding that it is never too early to do patriotic things for your country.

He noted that, during the pre-colonial era, several Rwandan kings were enthroned while they were still young but went on to achieve great things with the assistance of their mothers, royal advisors and elders.

Rwaka said that, just like in ancient Rwanda, young people today have the opportunity to learn more about their country and its history through existing frameworks like Itorero (national civic education training programme).

He cited phrases like 'Gutamika u Rwanda Abaruvuka' (loosely to 'Inculcating Rwandan values among its children), saying they underscore the importance of parents and other older people to impart patriotism and Rwandan values among young generations.

Rwaka called on young people to draw inspiration from the young liberators of the RPF-Inkotanyi, in particular, saying the latter put country before self, especially those that had good jobs and led comfortable lives in other countries before the launch of the liberation struggle, on October 1, 1990.

Youth involvement in politics

He also urged the youth not to shy away from politics and praised those that have actively contributed toward national development, including those in leadership positions.

Godfrey Kalisa, the chairperson and founder of a non-governmental youth organisation known as Youth for Rwanda, echoed Rwaka's message, saying young people in Rwanda have no excuse not to participate in national development.

"We have no excuse because we have role models among us," he said.

Ismael Buchanan, the vice chairperson of Pan-Africa Movement Rwanda and a senior lecturer of international politics and diplomatic studies at University of Rwanda, said the occasion of Heroes Day is an opportunity for young people to reflect on their role in nation-building.

"Rwandans need to realise that age and competence are not the same thing," he said. "You can be young and politically engaged at the same time."

Apophia Murungi, a youth based in Kigali, said young people should be involved in politics as early as possible, and advised them to pay more attention to the choices they make.

"Though most young people are now educated, there is still a gap in terms of mindset and choices, some don't differentiate bad politics from good politics," she observed.

She noted that young people have a major role to play to promote and perverse the unity of Rwandans.

However, Buchanan warned the youth that nothing good comes on a silver platter and should always work hard to earn their place in society.