Rwanda: Senate Ad Hoc Committee Completes Inquiry Into Model Villages

24 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The two-week inquiry in 63 integrated model villages across the country by a Senate ad hoc committee was concluded on Friday, January 21.

The committee, which is headed by Senator Rose Mureshyankwano, was initiated following a report presented to the upper chamber of parliament that cited challenges facing residents of model villages.

The six-person team was then tasked to visit at least two model villages in each district during a period of 14 days.

Mureshyankwano told The New Times in an exclusive interview that they received positive feedback from the residents.

"Residents of the villages hail the government for the allocation, they now have a permanent shelter and are no longer having a headache looking for affordable houses to rent," she said.

She continued saying that some challenges were highlighted on the other side, particularly surrounding poor mindset where some residents want to continue receiving free stuff.

"You could find a person who has been given a free house, but doesn't even want to make repairs on the house or other household materials, waiting for the government to come and make repairs for them," she recounted.

There was also an issue of low hygiene among some households, she added.

Mureshyankwano also highlighted lack of infrastructure for some of the model villages, and that biogas facilities have not been operational for some time.

After compiling the report on the inquiry, it will be tabled to the senate to discuss and determine the next steps.

