Rwanda: Yves Mutabazi Found After Missing for Days

Yves Mutabazi, a Rwandan volleyball player who was reported missing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been found, the Rwandan embassy in the middle-eastern country has reported.

The news about the disappearance of the 26 year from the public for almost a week started to get media attention on Sunday, January 23.

Speaking to media on the day, the embassy of Rwanda in the UAE had said that it was following up on the issue with urgency.

Almost a day later, they communicated that they found him in Abu Dhabi.

"The Embassy of The Republic of Rwanda in the United Arab Emirates searched and found in Abu Dhabi, Yves Mutabazi, a Rwandan volleyball player who was reported missing," read a statement from the embassy.

"He disappeared in the public due to illness but he is now in good health in respect to his privacy. Yves Mutabazi will communicate details around his disappearance when he feels comfortable and convenient to do so."

Mutabazi is one of the most outstanding players in the national team currently.

He captured the attention of many fans during the African Volleyball Championship held in Kigali in August last year, where he played a starring role, helping the country finish sixth.

The 26-year-old contributed 20 points in one game against Burkina Faso, before stunning Uganda with his robust ace-service.

Mutabazi made his senior international debut at the age of 19.

Among other achievements in his career, he helped Rwanda to finish fourth at the 2015 All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

Mutabazi also won the 2014 local league title with APR, and was part of the national U-21 team that finished in 12th position - out of 20 teams - at the 2013 FIVB World Men's U-21 Championships in Turkey.

In September 2021, Mutabazi joined Al Jazira Sport Club (United Arab Emirates on a one-year contract.