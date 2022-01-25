Nigeria: Pain, Tears Usually Caused By Someone Close - BBNaija Star, TBoss

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss, has said that tears are usually caused by people close. Tboss was a finalist on the BiBNaija season two edition tagged, See Gobe.

The Reality TV star said this on her Instagram stories in, the early hours of Monday. According to her, most times, one's enemy is never far from them.

The mother of one wrote, "The pain, all them tears It's usually caused by someone from within. 90% of the time. The enemy is never far off."(sic)

The Mother of one is an actress, model and also brand ambassador and influencer.

Moreso, when she was in primary school boarding, she struggled with loneliness and making friends, often attracting the wrong crowd.

Her dad was very strict and tough on her and her siblings but her mom was always soft-spoken and sweet. She studied at the University of Lagos for nine months before going to Romania to complete her studies. She's an occasional drinker.