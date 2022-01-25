Nigeria: Pain, Tears Usually Caused By Someone Close - BBNaija Star, TBoss

24 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rejoice Iliya

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss, has said that tears are usually caused by people close. Tboss was a finalist on the BiBNaija season two edition tagged, See Gobe.

The Reality TV star said this on her Instagram stories in, the early hours of Monday. According to her, most times, one's enemy is never far from them.

The mother of one wrote, "The pain, all them tears It's usually caused by someone from within. 90% of the time. The enemy is never far off."(sic)

The Mother of one is an actress, model and also brand ambassador and influencer.

Moreso, when she was in primary school boarding, she struggled with loneliness and making friends, often attracting the wrong crowd.

Her dad was very strict and tough on her and her siblings but her mom was always soft-spoken and sweet. She studied at the University of Lagos for nine months before going to Romania to complete her studies. She's an occasional drinker.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X