Nigeria: Hanifa Abubakar: Kano Govt Suspends All Private Schools

The development followed the brutal murdered of a five-year old school pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, by her teacher, Abdulmalik Tanko.

The Kano State Government has suspended the operational licences of all private schools in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, stated this in a press conference On Monday.

The state government, in a separate development, announced the arraignment of Mr Tanko before a magistrate court in the state.

On the suspension of the operational licences for private schools, Mr Kiru said the government will set up a special committee for guidance on the next line of action.

