Rwanda: Local Tourists to Get 44% Discount on Hot Air Balloon Ride

Rwandan citizens will have to pay $250 dollars to be able to experience the new adventurous hot air balloon that was introduced in Akagera National Park last week.

This was confirmed by Atilla Turkmen, Managing Director of Royal Ballon Rwanda, while responding to concerns that recently emerged from the public with the majority questioning the cost of the new tourist product.

The experience will cost $350 for citizens of the East African Community and foreigners with permits to work in Rwanda including diplomats, while the rest will pay $450.

"Because we operate in Rwanda in one of the jewels, Akagera National Park, we would like Rwandan nationals to enjoy this experience," Turkmen told The New Times in an exclusive interview.

Quizzed about the high costs, especially for local tourists, Turkmen noted that cost varies from a number of factors: quality of service and safety of clients.

"We tried to make it as affordable as possible, it should be noted that the cost of the flights in the region are around $600 per person, namely in Serengeti and Masai Mara."

Children aged between 6-12 years will also get a 50 percent discount.

"Our flights take 45 minutes to 1 hour depending on weather conditions. After landing, we have a champagne ceremony which is a tradition of hot air balloon. We also issue them Flight Certificate signed by our pilots"

The hot air balloon experience was launched last week through an agreement between Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Royal Balloon as well as Akagera Management Company.

The organisation, which boasts of more than 30 years in tourism, will operate two hot air balloons that can accommodate 4 to 6 guests as high as 1000 metres.