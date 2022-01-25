Nigeria: How HIV Self-Testing, PrEP Communication Strategy Benefits Nigeria's Response - Experts

Experts say the national HIV self-testing (HIVST) and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) communication strategy have several benefits for the country's HIV response.

They said the communication action plan would promote the uptake of HIV self-testing and PrEP interventions for the prevention of new infections and reduction of the burden of HIV among individuals and groups particularly at high risk of acquiring the virus.

They stated this during the launching of the two documents in Abuja.

Rachael Goldstein, Director of HIV and TB Office, USAID, said they were important in the country's HIV response because self-testing and PrEP could empower individuals who might otherwise be disempowered in their lives either due to stigma or access to facilities.

"These two strategies can really help people to take charge of their own lives and hold their destinies in their hands. I may not want to go to a facility to do test because of stigma but with a self-test I can do that at home.

"With PrEP, I may know that I am in a difficult relationship and may not be able to navigate condom use with my partner in the context of an abusive relationship or because I am engaged in sex work. PrEp enables me to be able to protect myself and others," she said.

Chief of Party for John Snow Incorporated, Dr Olawale Durosinmi-Etti, said the strategy took two years to develop and that it was collaboratively developed with stakeholders across the country: government, development partners, key populations, adolescent groups, NGOs, healthcare workers, academics, among others.

Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Gambo Aliyu, said the national HIVST and PrEP communication strategy was designed to facilitate the effective communication of the HIVST and PrEP interventions available in the national response, by public health experts, healthcare workers, community groups and workers with targeted audiences for HIV prevention in Nigeria.

"It will address the challenges of low level of awareness, demand, and uptake of the HIV Self-testing and PrEP services in the country," he said.