Nigeria: 100 Orphans, Vulnerable Wards Get Free Circumcision in Yobe

No fewer than 100 orphans, including 20 blind and 5 children with deafness challenges had undergone free circumcision in Potiskum LGA of Yobe State.

The exercise was sponsored by the Chairman, Potiskum Traditional Barbers Association, (Sarkin Wanzamai) Aminu Abdullahi with support from the Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Ibn Abali Idrissa.

Speaking on the exercise, the chairman noted that it was the second time he sponsored free circumcision within the last two years.

He said in 2020, about 200 orphans were circumcised and provided with new clothing by the Emir of Fika.

Abdullahi said the exercise was aimed at supporting orphans and less privileged children whose parents or guardians may find it difficult to afford circumcision of their wards.

He commended Potiskum Traditional Barbers for according to him, the maximum cooperation when such activity is taking place.

He explained that the cost of circumcision per head is between N1500 to N2000 but decided to conduct it free for the sake of Allah.

He said the children are free to wear their trousers immediately.

In his remarks the National Chairman of the Nigerian Traditional Barbers Association and Chairman of Kano Emirate Traditional Barbers, Dr Muhammad Yunusa Nabango charged his subjects on professionalism and urged them to emulate the gesture.

The Emir of Fika and Chairman Yobe State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Ibn Abali Idrissa thereafter donated 5 yards of clothes and N500 for tailoring to each of the orphans.

The 30 traditional barbers who performed the exercise also got 5 yards of clothes each.