Tanzania: European Tour Heads to Tanzania With Fortunes

HIGH fever has started to grip professional golfers ahead of the maiden European Tour Golf Competition coming to Tanzania early this year.

The event that brings together over 100 professional golfers from around the globe is scheduled to tee off in April this year at the Kili Golf Club, Arusha.

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) Chairman Chris Martin said the preparation for the first global class event being jointly organised in collaboration with Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) and the government is on a top gear.

Martin said host Tanzania has been given 8 slots for professionals, while the national golf team members will also test skills against the World's top pros.

"Tanzania has been given eight slots in the coming tournament that is history to the country," he said.

After TGU announced the slots available for the Tanzanian pros, the Professional Golf Tanzania Association (PGTA) has now prepared for a qualifying tournament.

Salim Mwanyenza, the PGTA secretary general told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that they have already been informed by organisers about the decision of allowing eight Tanzanian golfers.

Mwanyenza, however, said currently they are looking for the sponsors to back the qualifying event at Kili Golf Course in Arusha.

He said they have decided to bring the qualifying battle to Kili Golf so as to give those who will win the tickets a chance to acclimatise with the event's course.

"Preparation is going well; we are discussing with the Organising Committee and also looking for sponsors to back the event. We are looking forward to entering top players who can bring honour to the country so we have to ensure we prepare a wonderful event as soon as possible," he said.

Mwanyenza said hosting the qualifying early is very important for participants as they will sometimes need to prepare well for the European Tour battle.

The list of the national team members who will participate in the Tour includes Isihaka Daudi, the 2021 Order of Merit leader from Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam, Victor Joseph of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) who will compete for the third time after qualifying at amateur level in two events held in Kenya.

Other national team members are Ally Mcharo and George Sembi, both from TPC Club of Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

Martin commended Tanzania President Samia Suluhu for agreeing their request to seek the government's sponsorship for the Tour.

Likewise to the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Damas Ndumbaro for his efforts to support and develop golf in the country in a bid to boost tourism and the country's economy.