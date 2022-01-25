Tanzania: Jafo - Oversee Tree Planting National Campaign

MINISTER of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Seleman Jafo, has instructed the environment officers countrywide to oversee the tree planting campaign dubbed 'Soma na Mti' in Kiswahili.

The campaign aims at encouraging primary, secondary, and college students to plant more than 14 million trees to address effects brought about by climate change.

He was speaking in Dodoma last weekend during the launch of the campaign.

Minister Jafo instructed the Environmental Officers to actively monitor the campaign to ensure that more trees are planted in the country.

Mr Jafo said rain shortage in recent days in different parts of the country caused drought, thus called for a need to plant more trees to address climate change.

Equally, Minister Jafo said Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) election manifesto directs each council to ensure it plants 1.5 million trees for tackling climate change in the country.

The tree-planting campaign, through primary, secondary, and tertiary students, plans to plant 14 million trees.

"Previously, we used to see rains raining from September but nowadays we see it raining in January while other places don't get rains and others just get little rains. That is consequence of the climate change," he noted.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy minister for the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG) in charge of education, David Silinde, ordered the revival of school environment clubs, while directing Education Officers to oversee the 'soma na mti' campaign to ensure it is fully implemented.

For his part, Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Union and Environment, Khamis Hamza Chilo said if the campaign would be fully implemented, it could help to protect biodiversity.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Antony Mtaka urged every land owner to plant three trees including shade and fruit ones before they construct residential houses, adding that the environment conservation agenda in the region is sustainable.