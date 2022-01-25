Tanzania: Thadeo, Katembo Named in Shimiwi Electoral Team

THE former Acting Director of Sports Department in the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Leonard Thadeo and the retired Residence Magistrate of the Utete, Rufiji Magistrate's Court Ally Katembo are among the five officials appointed to form the Inter-Ministerial Sports Federation's Electoral Committee.

The election is expected to take place later this year in a region to be announced later.

The appointed committee was approved during the SHIMIWI emergency general assembly held in Dodoma over the weekend, where the other member who was approved unopposed by all 98 members, is Joyce Benjamin, a former Public servant in the Prime Minister's Office.

Others are Mohamed Ally who served as the Chairman of the Ministry of Transport Club and is now the Administrative Director at the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and Thadeo Almas who is a Lawyer at the National Sports Council (NSC), have been appointed as the Secretary and the Chairman of the committee.

Addressing during the meeting, the retired SHIMIWI Secretary General, Moshi Makuka said in accordance with the federal constitution Article 21, it requires the Chairman of the Committee to have a legal profession.

He cited the committee's responsibilities as including addressing all issues pertaining to federal elections, to prepare electoral regulations and submit them to the Executive Committee for approval by the General Assembly and provide nomination forms for various positions.

Other responsibilities are to conduct interviews with candidates, announcing the names of the candidates; arranging an election date in collaboration with the current Executive Committee; overseeing elections and announcing election results.

However, Makuka called on all SHIMIWI member clubs to ensure that they complete their elections so that they can be eligible to vote during the general election, as well as to ensure they elect careful, professional, prudent and influential leaders.

"He also advises them to make sure they create a realistic budget for bonanzas and competitions that are productive for ministries and government departments, as they will help make the leadership better organised and able to participate at all times without missing funding," said Makuka.

The chairman of the emergency meeting, Katembo, urged women to turn out in large numbers for various leadership positions.