Tanzania: Geita Stadium to Be Completed in April

CONSTRUCTION of the Geita stadium for Geita Gold team home matches is expected to be completed in April this year.

Speaking during the official visit at the stadium, Geita city council Executive Director, Zuhura Michuzi has assured the stadium will be completed on time.

"The construction has now reached 65 per cent and we have already built two ticket counter. The fencing of the stadium is now 100 per cent complete and part of the 'Pitch' construction continues," Michuzi said.

On his side Geita Gold chairman Leonard Bugomola said their stadium is in the final stages and they will lay artificial grass as ordered by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He said they are currently in the process of making arrangements to make artificial grass to reach in Geita region and be able to put it in the stadium.

"Our main goal was to make sure we use the stadium in the second round of the ongoing premier league matches but we have not finished yet so we will continue to play all our matches at Nyankumbu girls Stadium," Bugomola said.

Geita City Council Chairman Costantine Morandi said they will use Geita Stadium for sports purposes only.

Geita Gold are placed 10th with 14 points after 13-game outings.

The Geita gold mine-sponsored team won three, drew five and lost five matches.

Their next match will be against Police Tanzania at Nyankumbu Girls Secondary School ground.