South Africa: Meet the Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 Housemates

After months of anticipation, the housemates for Big Brother Mzansi season 3 were introduced to viewers (and each other) in a two-hour extravaganza premiere.

With performances by Kamo Mphela, Chicco, Mello and Sleezy – and featuring a limited and socially distanced live audience – host Lawrence Maleka introduced the Housemates who made the final cut from the more than 9,000 people who auditioned for Big Brother Mzansi

“Congratulations to the new housemates on an experience like no other, and one that will undoubtedly change many of their lives. We wish them well in the House. We’re excited to have the show back on air as it’s something viewers have been anticipating, and we have no doubt that they will not be disappointed, says Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. To catch all the drama, twists, Saturday night parties and eviction show on Big Brother Mzansi, sign up or upgrade to DStv Compact”, she concluded

The housemates who will be enthralling audiences are:

Adindu Asuzu aka Zino (21), Johannesburg

A self-confessed mommy’s boy, this season’s youngest housemate describes himself as both bubbly and mellow. He reckons he won’t start drama – but will be the one to end it. He says his Nigerian side won’t let people take advantage of him.

Gashwan Brandon Mthombeni aka Gash1 (28), Pretoria

Having overcome a troubled past, Gash1 is a deep thinker with varied interests and talents. He’s deeply spiritual and enjoys giving people advice and motivation.

Gugu Refiloe Bonga aka Terry (26), Johannesburg

Honest almost to her own detriment, the adult content creator says she has a very big personality and stands for acceptance and non-judgment. She doesn’t like fake people and considers herself to be very open.

Keamogetswe Motlhale aka QV (23), Mahikeng

The easy-going QV is a sharp-shooter and straight talker; she has no interest in keeping her annoyance to herself when someone gets on her wrong side. She describes herself as a tomboy.

Libo Njomba aka Libo (32), Johannesburg

Born in Uitenhage, Libo is an avid lover of life who enjoys the outdoors. He says people are his weakness, and – as a result – he tends to befriend “strange characters” – but also considers himself a loner.

Luthando Mthembu aka B.U (31), Johannesburg

The aspiring musician says one of the highlights of his life was quitting his high-flying corporate job to follow his artistic dreams. A vegan, he is focused on centering himself.

Michelle Dimpho Mvundla aka Mphowabadimo (27), Daveyton

The sangoma describes herself as outgoing and kind, but says she has “zero tolerance for nonsense”. A doting mom, she is a nurturer who loves cheering people up when they’re not feeling their best.

Mvelo Ntuli aka Mvelo (28), Johannesburg

Describing himself as loud and lovable, Mvelo is a lover of people who is passionate about education. Bubbly and candid, he hides a more complex side behind his infectious humour.

Naledi Mogadime aka Nale (24), Pretoria

A self-described “fine gyal, not a sad gyal”, the model is as much a firecracker as she is calm and zen. Her strength is being able to understand and analyse people. Naledi says she might not be everyone’s cup of tea in the beginning.

Norman Nhlapo aka Norman (24), Johannesburg

The daycare worker has an adaptable personality and is a sporty person. Despite a tough upbringing, he says his life has been a “bundle of blessings”. He runs a non-profit organisation and daycare with his mother.

Rethabile Potsane aka Dinkybliss (29), Johannesburg

Fashion-loving and bubbly, Rethabile describes herself as “loud and proud” and says she can transform people’s moods and lift spirits when she is around. More of a boys’ girl than a girls’ girl, she enjoys socialising.

Thando Mcopela aka Acacia (30), Soweto

Family orientated, Thando describes herself as a free spirit and a risk taker. She’s a foodie who loves community and togetherness. She considers herself relatable and is as comfortable ekasi as she is in upmarket suburbs.

Thato Mokoena aka Thato (28), Vaal

Not one to limit herself, Thato is an accountant and TikToker who describes herself as a “world within worlds”. Bubbly and energetic, she’s bluntly honest and is comfortable with her transparent nature.

Themba Karabo Mabaso aka Themba (30), Johannesburg

The heavily inked tattoo artist describes himself as “simple”, “basic” and “normal”, and says despite his attention-grabbing looks, he doesn’t actively seek the spotlight.

Thobeka Mtshali aka Venus (25), Richards Bay

In her own words, when it comes to her “you just never know what you’re gonna get”. She embodies creativity: she writes music, makes beats and plays the piano. She considers herself to be a layered person.

Tulani Madala aka Tulz (28), Johannesburg

A velvet voiced straight-shooter, Tulani has a softness beneath his tough exterior. He says he’s single because he was badly behaved in the heyday of his radio DJ career.

Ukho Samela aka Sis Tamara (25), Johannesburg

The multifaceted and bubbly Ukho goes by the pronouns he/ him/ she/ her/ they/ them. Known as Sis Tamara, they describe themselves as “a gender non-conforming experience”. They are passionate about trans and queer representation.

Yolanda Glover aka Yoli (30), Durban

Outgoing and effervescent, Yolanda describes herself as “Berocca without the medicine”. She loves being around people and says they are drawn to her infectious energy. She can sometimes be too honest and upfront and says she’s an open book.

Big Brother Mzansi season 3 is broadcast live 24/7 on DStv Channel 198. There is a daily highlight show on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), Tuesdays to Fridays starting 25 January 2022 at 22.30. Sunday Eviction Shows begin on 30 January at 18:00 and will be broadcast on Mzansi Magic. This season will also see the return of fan favourite Shower Hour (22:00pm, Mondays to Thursdays on channel 161), Saturday Night Parties with Channel O and Friday night games.