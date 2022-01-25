Rwanda: Haringingo Backs Kiyovu to Fight for League Title

Christian Francis Haringingo has tipped his side SC Kiyovu to be in contention for the Rwanda premier league title after snatching a 2-1 win over Espoir FC at the weekend.

Kiyovu came from behind to beat Espoir 2-1 at Kigali Stadium. Felicien Nkurunziza gave the away side the lead in the 28th minute but the Mumena based side netted two second-half goals from Thierry Ndayishimiye and Abedi Bigirimana.

"The team put on a wonderful performance against Espoir. When you are able to win more games and the opponents drop points you know that you are in the business," the Burundian tactician told Times Sport on Monday.

Haringingo added, "I had planned for this game, they played slightly above what I had expected from them and credit goes to my players for following my instructions. Everyone doubted us but "we managed to stay in business."

Kiyovu will face trick Marines on January, 28 at Umuganda Stadium. Marines thrashed Rayon Sports 3-0 on Sunday for the first time in 14 years.

After 13 games, Kiyovu leads the table with 28 points, one ahead of APR which has two games in hand, followed by AS Kigali in third place with 24 points while Police complete the top four with 23 points.

Etoile d'Est is in 15th place with 10 points while Gorilla is bottom with eight points.