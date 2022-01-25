Rwandan Players Abroad - Emeran Excels as Lewis Makes Arsenal Match Day Squad

25 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Some of the leagues in Europe have resumed after the festive season with others also scheduled to resume in the coming weeks.

Times Sport brings to you a complete wrap up of how Rwandan footballers abroad fared over the weekend.

England

Teenager Noam Emeran started the game for Manchester United Under-23 and nearly got an assist as they went away to beat Brighton 2-1 in the English premier league 2.

Elsewhere, George Lewis Ishimwe-Igaba appeared on the bench of the Arsenal under 23 team for the first time this season after recovering from injury as they drew 1-1 with Derby County.

Portugal

Ange Mutsinzi was an unused substitute for CD Trofense who lost 2-0 to Estrella

Cyprus

Kevin Monnet-Paquet was introduced in the 74th minute as Aris Limmasol went away to draw 1-1 with APOEL.

France

Bryan Ngwabije was not in the Lyon La Duchere set up in their 1-0 defeat to Louhans

Tanzania

Experienced attacker Meddie Kagere was a full timer for Yanga SC who drew goalless with Mtibwa Sugar.

