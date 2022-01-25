Rwanda: Kigali is One of Africa's Leading Cities for Startups - Report

25 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwanda's capital city, Kigali, has been ranked at sixth position on new continental charts for leading cities in Africa.

The outlook, released in the latest StartupBlink survey, noted quantity (number of startups), quality (number of unicorns), and business as the major factors for the rank.

Kigali scored 1.21, trailing Cairo, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi and Lagos in an increasing manner.

The development also comes at a time Rwanda aims to position itself as a regional tech and innovative hub.

2021, according to the report, was a year of tremendous growth for the start-up scene in Africa.

Start-ups in Africa raised over $4.3 billion through 818 $100k+ deals. This is equivalent to an average raise of $1m every 2 hours and more than two times the amount that had been raised in 2020.

81 percent of the funding was raised in Nigeria alone.

Pre-Covid numbers in context

Many African ecosystems have shown strong growth patterns since 2019, despite the ongoing pandemic, according to the report.

For instance, in the big four, South Africa is the only market to show strong consistent growth over the period from less than $100 million in 2019 to nearly $1 billion in 2021.

Kenya had a particularly strong 2020, topping the table, but failed to continue at the same levels in 2021.

Nigeria showed a slump in 2020 but rebounded massively in 2021, driven by a few strong 'mega deals' while Egypt grew most in 2021.

Beyond the Big Four, however, the report noted a few countries including Tanzania, Cameroon and Tunisia that have grown consistently.

Much as Rwanda had no robust activity in 2019; the report indicated that it had displayed strong growth levels between 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Uganda and Ghana are yet to recover from setbacks registered in 2020.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X