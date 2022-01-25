Rwanda: Etincelles Coach Desperate to Avoid Relegation

Etincelles FC head coach Abdou Bizimana popularly known as Beken believes the Rubavu-based side will fight hard to avoid relegation to the second division.

Amagaju is in 14th place in the 16-team league table with 11 points after 13 matches while Etoile de L'Est and Gorilla make the bottom three with 10 and eight points respectively.

Etincelles beat Gasogi United 2-0 in their last league game over the weekend, something that has given the coach some confidence that they can avoid the drop.

"I just came in during a bad time as the team was losing and it has been tricky to turn things around, but I am trying my best and, together with my technical staff and the management; we believe this team can stay in the top flight division."

Isaac Muganza scored the opening goal in the 31st minute while Ibrahim Itangishaka netted the second goal in the 86th minute.

"We are obviously in a bad situation because of our league position, but it's still early to start thinking of relegation, we need to win at least as many games than we lose and hope that the teams above drop some points in the process. We don't want to go down in the second division," added Beken.

On January 27, Etincelles will visit Mukura at Huye Stadium.