Rwanda: Basketball - Rivers Hoopers Out of the BAL 2022

Nigerian basketball powerhouse Rivers Hoopers won't participate at the 2nd edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) slated in May after the Nigeria Basketball Federation failed to organise the 2021 regular season, FIBA Africa has announced.

Nigeria is one of the six countries whose clubs are guaranteed an automatic ticket to the BAL finals. However, the country won't be represented after FIBA Africa rejected Nigeria's proposal to send the 2020 champions to represent the country ahead of this year's editions.

As a result, the Executive committee of FIBA Africa, in agreement with FIBA, decided, at its last session, that the Nigerian club won't be allowed to participate in the final phase of the BAL as the Nigerian federation has not confirmed that it has, by its own initiative, ensured the effective organization of a regular national championship this season.

"FIBA Africa cannot therefore authorize the participation of the Nigerian club in the BAL this year," a statement signed by FIBA Africa Secretary General, Bille Alphonse, reads in part.

Times Sport understands that BAL will in a few weeks announce 12 teams that will take part in the second edition of BAL which will start in March.