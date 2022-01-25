Rwanda to Host 2022 African Taekwondo Championships

25 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda will host the 2022 African Taekwondo Championships; Times Sport has learned.

The development was confirmed to this newspaper by a source in the Rwanda Taekwondo Federation (RTF) under conditions of anonymity.

Late last year, the RTF submitted an application to host the 2022 African Taekwondo Championships, and has been waiting for an answer.

The competition is expected to take place between July and September next year, Rwanda is set to be the first sub-saharan Africa country to host this continental competition.

According to the source, the Kigali Arena is the facility that will host the whole competition.

The tournament is expected to attract 40 countries which will take part.

It will feature Taekwondo disciplines like Poomsae and Kyorugi.

Meanwhile, the RTF has recently appointed Jeong Ji-Man, a South Korean national as the new head coach of the Taekwondo national team.

Ji-Man will be in charge of the preparations for the African Taekwondo Championships 2022.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X