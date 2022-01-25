Rwanda to Host 2022 African Taekwondo Championships

Rwanda will host the 2022 African Taekwondo Championships; Times Sport has learned.

The development was confirmed to this newspaper by a source in the Rwanda Taekwondo Federation (RTF) under conditions of anonymity.

Late last year, the RTF submitted an application to host the 2022 African Taekwondo Championships, and has been waiting for an answer.

The competition is expected to take place between July and September next year, Rwanda is set to be the first sub-saharan Africa country to host this continental competition.

According to the source, the Kigali Arena is the facility that will host the whole competition.

The tournament is expected to attract 40 countries which will take part.

It will feature Taekwondo disciplines like Poomsae and Kyorugi.

Meanwhile, the RTF has recently appointed Jeong Ji-Man, a South Korean national as the new head coach of the Taekwondo national team.

Ji-Man will be in charge of the preparations for the African Taekwondo Championships 2022.