Liberia: Journalist Gets Ground Swell Support

Condemnations have been lineup following Court's charges levied against Liberian Journalist Bettie Johnson Mbayo and her husband Dr. Moses Mbayo.

Several Liberian Journalists took to their social media pages, platforms to condemn the alleged brutality against their colleague and further asked that the charges be dropped.

Hashtags including "Journalists Lives Matter, Solidarity with Bettie, Justice for Bettie and Press Freedom among others were used to alarm in solidarity.

Journalist Bettie Mbayo and others are expected to appear at the Paynesville City Court on January 21, 2022, to begin trial in the matter.

The Reporters Association of Liberia has called on all reporters to gather at the court in solidarity with Bettie Mbayo

They have been charged with felonious restraint, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threat and have been given 48 hours to be bailed or go to jail.

"It is in this direction that we call on all reporters to please make your way at the Paynesville City Court Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10 am in solidarity" RAL Secretary-General, Mark N. Mengonfia said in a release issued late Wednesday in Monrovia.

A Writ from the Paynesville City Court in favor of Rep. Marvin Cole stated that the Journalist and her husband were charged with Felonious Restraint, Disorderly Conduct, and Terroristic Threats.

The Liberian female journalist and her spouse are currently battling charges at the Paynesville Magisterial Court, after being accused by the Lawmaker of parking their vehicle in his driveway on the Harmon field community, in Du-Port road, Paynesville outside of the capital, Monrovia.

Journalist Mbayo has since refuted the claims levied against them and narrated that Rep. Cole ordered thugs to beat on them after accusing them of obstructing his movement.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia has vowed to countersue Bong Representative, Marvin Cole for an attack on journalist Bettie Johnson Mbayo and her spouse; PUL's Vice President, Daniel Nyakonah says the Union stands by the couple to ensure justice.

But, PUL's Vice President Nyakonah condemned the attack on the journalist and her spouse, adding the union will work with the two professionals in the ongoing legal proceedings in Paynesville.

