Malawi: Cyclone Ana to Hit Southern Region of Malawi

24 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) on Sunday disclosed that the country's Southern Region will be affected by Cyclone Ana, which will be associated with heavy rains and winds.

Through its press release, DoDMA said Cyclone Ana was in the Indian Ocean heading towards Nacala Mozambique.

The cyclone is anticipated to bring heavy floods which will devastate lives of many in most of the southern parts of the country.

According to DoMA, the rains, which have started falling in some parts of the country on Monday, is the effect of the looming cyclone.

The said heavy rains and weather will remain the same until Thursday.

The department therefore is warning the general public to be alert and safe as the strong winds and heavy rains could cause dangerous effects.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X