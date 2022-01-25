Burkina Faso: On Ongoing Events in Burkina Faso

The United States is deeply concerned by events in Burkina Faso. We note that military officers have asserted that they have dissolved the government and national assembly and suspended the constitution. We are also deeply concerned by reports of the January 23 detention of Burkina Faso's President, Roch Marc Kaboré, by members of Burkina Faso's military. We condemn these acts and call on those responsible to deescalate the situation, prevent harm to President Kaboré and any other members of his government in detention, and return to civilian-led government and constitutional order. We acknowledge the tremendous stress on Burkinabé society and security forces posed by ISIS and JNIM but urge military officers to step back, return to their barracks, and address their concerns through dialogue. The United States is closely monitoring this fluid situation, and we call for restraint by all actors as we carefully review the events on the ground for any potential impact on our assistance.
Guterres Calls On Coup Leaders to 'Lay Down Their Arms'