Gambia: Germano - the New Kid On the Block

24 January 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

Germano, last minute goal--that was the chant you hear accompanied by the honking of vehicles and motorbikes on the night of Thursday when the Scorpions of The Gambia shocked Tunisia with a stoppage time 1-0 defeat in the final game of Afcon 2021 group stage in Cameroon.

Gambians trooped out in their massive numbers in the streets of the Greater Banjul Area, cheering and celebrating the birth of a footballing nation in the continent's flagship showpiece.

Nicknamed Germano, Jallow has scored two goals in two matches that the Gambia ended up winning. With his compatriot, Musa Barrow who seems to enjoy assisting him, evidence in both goals, his moniker Germano has become a signature phrase in many Gambians.

The left footed player is having a tournament to remember for the rest of his life. Tricky and technical, Ablie Jallow is a national hero for his heroic show at the Afcon finals already. To say the least, he is the new kid on the block!

It's a debut dream for the players and country. And oh my, Gambians are buzzing right now as they dare to dream for the Scorpions to accomplish the unthought mission--winning the tournament!

