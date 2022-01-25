Gambia: Real De Banjul Thrash Team Rhino 4-1

23 January 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

Real de Banjul have on Friday thrashed a struggling Team Rhino side by 4-1 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field, Old Yundum.

Amadou Nyassi, Samba Jallow, Kajally Drammeh and Papis Nyassi were all in the score sheet for the title challengers this season. Lamarana Bah scored a consolation for his Team Rhino side.

The City Boys of Banjul topped the league in the early stages but were ditched out from the spot by Falcons FC who have been a revelation into the domestic top-flight football and later Waa Banjul in week-five on goal difference against Wallidan. Their comfortable triumph over Team Rhino in Matchday Six of Gambia Football Federation's (GFF) league have earned them 13 points and occupy second-placed, one point adrift of table-toppers Waa Banjul.

Team Rhino have now registered their third defeat in the league, winning just once and drawing twice out of six matches. Sat 11th-placed on five points before this game, the defeat could push them down around the danger zone.

