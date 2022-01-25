Africa: Monday Matches in Top-Flight Football Put Off

24 January 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

Three matches that were supposed to take place on Monday 24th January 2022 in the domestic football league have been postponed.

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) made the announcement on Saturday that the First Division fixtures in week 6 were rescheduled due the senior Scorpions' matchday at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on that same day.

The Scorpions are pitted against Guinea Conakry in the round of 16 following their group stage unbeaten success, scooping 7 points and occupying second-placed.

Monday games would now be played on Tuesday and Wednesday. Brikama United will square off with GAF on Tuesday at the Independence Stadium at 7 pm, while GPA and Steve Biko will play later that day in the same place at 9 pm. Winless Samger FC will take on Elite United on Wednesday at the Independence Stadium at 7 pm.

